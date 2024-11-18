Armenian PM confirms that several officials to leave their positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed that several high-ranking officials will leave their positions.

In a post on his Facebook page, he specifically noted: “I have asked a number of high-ranking officials to leave their positions.”

“The reasons for such a request are not personal, but systemic, and I have spoken about it publicly. At the same time, I cannot deny the contribution of our mentioned partners to the development of our statehood and I am grateful to everyone for it and for understanding of my request,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

On the evening of October 17, several media outlets reported about the expected resignations of Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee Sasun Khachatryan, and Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan.

Today, President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Karen Andreasyan, announced his resignation.