Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of Armenia’s National Assembly Alen Simonyan stated today that “the Armenia-Artsakh inter-parliamentary commission should be dissolved.”
“I think we should dissolve that format, as there is no official of Artsakh anymore. No one in Armenia has such a status,” Alen Simonyan said at the four-day session of the National Assembly.
He noted that “Artsakh dissolved itself by the decision of its officials.”
