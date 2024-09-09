“Armenia-Artsakh inter-parliamentary commission should be dissolved” - Mediamax.am

776 views

“Armenia-Artsakh inter-parliamentary commission should be dissolved”


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of Armenia’s National Assembly Alen Simonyan stated today that “the Armenia-Artsakh inter-parliamentary commission should be dissolved.”

“I think we should dissolve that format, as there is no official of Artsakh anymore. No one in Armenia has such a status,” Alen Simonyan said at the four-day session of the National Assembly.

 

He noted that “Artsakh dissolved itself by the decision of its officials.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 9, 2024 17:37
Pashinyan: The issue of joining the EU “becomes part of the political agenda”

Region | September 9, 2024 14:12
Armenia ready to sign the agreed text “a minute earlier”

Politics | September 9, 2024 11:24
“Armenia-Artsakh inter-parliamentary commission should be dissolved”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024