Gurgen Arsenyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. By the decree of Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Gurgen Arsenyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Prior to this appointment, Arsenyan served as a member of the Parliament representing the Civil Contract fraction.

 

Arsenyan will replace Vagharshak Harutyunyan, who has held this position since January 2022.

