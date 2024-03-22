Pashinyan: The nuclear power plant strengthens our sovereignty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that "for decades, the Armenian nuclear power plant has served as the most important element of our energy system, ensuring the stability of energy production.”

“Currently, about 30% of our country’s electricity comes from nuclear power. Our road to that point was thorny, culminating in the dramatic shutdown of the nuclear power plant. Today we can proudly state that, among other important things, it also symbolizes and strengthens our sovereignty. Armenia, as a nation relying on nuclear energy production, stands firmly behind the consensus that nuclear energy is indispensable in our fight against climate change and recognizes the inalienable right of all participant states to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons to develop it for peaceful purposes without discrimination or political obstacles,” Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech at the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels.

He also noted that nuclear energy is the cornerstone of Armenia’s strategy, which ensures both Armenia’s energy security and mitigation of climate change.

“Armenia actively collaborates with the International Atomic Energy Agency, taking an active position in ensuring nuclear safety, while fulfilling all its obligations. We regularly host expert missions whose reports clearly show that Armenia is operating the power plant in accordance with International Atomic Energy Agency safety standards. The absence of any nuclear or radiation safety incidents throughout the entire history of our nuclear power plant’s operation speaks of our unwavering commitment to this cause. This achievement is a testimony of Armenia’s political will and expert skills,” Armenia’s Prime Minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia decided to extend the operation period of its nuclear power plant from 2026 to 2036 and is committed to timely, adequate measures related to the proper improvement of management and safety.

“This extension will lay a solid foundation for a smooth transition to the new power unit after the end of the extended operational life of the NPP, which is our ultimate goal. In this regard, Armenia is committed to promoting close cooperation with both the International Atomic Energy Agency and partner countries and using experience to find the optimal solution for replacing the current power unit. Our transparent and open policy for the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy will continue to guide our efforts as we explore advanced nuclear technologies to further improve the safety, efficiency and environmental credentials of our nuclear power industry,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.