Pashinyan: Armenia attacked by external undemocratic forces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "Armenia has been attacked by some external undemocratic forces through military and hybrid means that targeted not only the territorial integrity and independence of our country, but democracy as well.”

“We decided to join the International Criminal Court to protect our independence, territorial integrity and democracy.

Being committed to the peace process with Azerbaijan, Armenia views its security primarily in peaceful coexistence and cooperation with its neighbors in the region and beyond,” Pashinyan said in his speech at the third Summit for Democracy held online.

Pashinyan noted that the project “Crossroads of Peace” introduced by the Government of Armenia aims to contribute to the security, stability and peace in the South Caucasus:

“This project is another indicator of my government’s commitment to contribute to the lasting peace and security in the region by means of cooperation.”