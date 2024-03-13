Pashinyan: Armenia no longer needs Russia’s support in “Zvartnots”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the border guard troops of the Republic of Armenia have sufficient experience and capabilities to carry out the border guard control at the Zvartnots airport without the support of the Russian side.”

“Armenia’s border guard troops applied to the border guard troops of Russia in Armenia, expressing gratitude for the support in providing security and border control at Zvartnots airport since Armenia’s independence.

They reported that Armenia’s border guard troops have already acquired sufficient experience, skills and capability to carry out border guard control at the airport without the support of the Russian side,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the news conference.