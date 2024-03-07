Armenia “has a clear position” on withdrawal of Russian border guards from “Zvartnots”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said today that “Armenia has a clear position on the withdrawal of Russian border guards from the Zvartnots airport.”

“We informed Russia about it. We have sent an official letter. Armenia’s border guard troops must fulfill their service completely. During the period of independence, Armenia has been acquiring capacities in various directions, and at this moment it has full capacity to implement this service,” Armen Grigoryan told the reporters.

He noted that Armenia is currently implementing a diversification policy:

“The acquisition of military equipment with Russia has dropped from 96% to less than 10%. This means that Armenia implements a diversification policy and acquires partners not only in the West, but also in Asia and in different directions.

Big changes are taking place. Armenia is diversifying its economy, security.”