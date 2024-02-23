“Threats looming over Armenia make us move faster”, French minister says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "France is one of the first countries to respond to our decision to diversify Armenia’s relations in the security sector.

During the meeting with the French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, who is in Armenia on an official visit, Pashinyan said that “this is the first visit of the French defense minister to Armenia and in this respect it is already historic.”

“We have outlined a very specific path with the Minister of Defense of Armenia. The threats looming over Armenia make us move forward faster. It is very important for us to respond quickly and organize the steps. Much has already been underway, but the meeting you had with President Macron allowed us to move forward this morning in the same directions you indicated together in Paris,” Sébastien Lecornu noted.