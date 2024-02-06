Pashinyan and Kvien discuss Armenia-US strategic dialogue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during the meeting with US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien, noted that “the government highly appreciates the US efforts in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and the steps aimed at establishing stability in the region.”

Government’s press office reports that at the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views about the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the possibilities of unblocking the regional infrastructures, Armenian government-designed Crossroads of Peace project.

“During the meeting, they also discussed issues on deepening bilateral cooperation in various directions, referred to Armenia-US strategic dialogue,” the news release reads.