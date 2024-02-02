Pashinyan to chair the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Kazakhstan on a working visit.

Today in Almaty he will chair the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

At the beginning of the year, Nikol Pashinyan addressed the leaders of the EAEU member countries in connection with Armenia’s presidency of the EAEU bodies in 2024, emphasizing the importance of reviewing the principles and tools of economic interaction.

“The current instability of the world economy requires a review of the principles and tools of economic interaction. Under these conditions, we must make every effort to ensure the full functioning of the EAEU for the benefit of the citizens and businesses of our countries,” Pashinyan said in his message.

Speaking at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg on December 25, 2023, Nikol Pashinyan reminded that “the Eurasian Economic Union is an economic union that should not have a political and, even more so, a geopolitical agenda.”

“We continue to perceive it as such and in this context develop cooperation within the framework of our economic cooperation, striving to prevent all attempts to politicize Eurasian integration. The EAEU and its economic principles should not be linked to political ambitions. The fundamental freedoms of trade and integration cannot and should not be restricted for political reasons, this will definitely lead to the corrosion of the fundamental principles of the Union,” Pashinyan said.