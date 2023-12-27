Pashinyan: “EAEU should not have a geopolitical agenda”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reminded that “EAEU is an economic union that should not have a political and, even more so, a geopolitical agenda.”

“We continue to perceive it as such and in this context develop cooperation within the framework of our economic cooperation, striving to prevent all attempts to politicize Eurasian integration. The EAEU and its economic principles should not be linked to political ambitions. The fundamental freedoms of trade and integration cannot and should not be restricted for political reasons, this will definitely lead to the corrosion of the fundamental principles of the Union,” Pashinyan said at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Saint Petersburg on December 25.

From January 1, 2024, the Republic of Armenia takes over the presidency of the EAEU bodies from the Russian Federation.