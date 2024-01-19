Pashinyan says Armenia needs new Constitution

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "we must have a Constitution that makes Armenia more competitive and more viable in the new geopolitical and regional conditions.”

He said this during his visit to the Ministry of Justice on January 18.

“Armenia needs a new Constitution, not Constitutional amendments. I am sure that the parliamentary model of governance is the most suitable for Armenia. For example, there is not much to change politically in the current model of governance,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, in the end, Armenia should have a Constitution, adopted by the people through a vote that does not give room for doubts.