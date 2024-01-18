Artsakh people’s rights protection committee set up

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A committee to defend the right to collective repatriation of the people of Artsakh and their other fundamental rights has been set up.

With the recommendations of the committee members the committee’s activities will be coordinated by former foreign minister of Armenia Vartan Oskanyan.

“We expect the individuals, groups and institutions actively involved in protection of the fundamental rights of Artsakh citizens collaborate with this committee, which has received the appropriate authority,” the statement reads.

The information about the launch of the activity, members of the committee and other details will be provided in the coming days.