Armen Abazyan reappointed in the position of NSS director by PM’s decision

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armen Abazyan, dismissed from the position of director of the National Security Service (NSS), has been reappointed to the same position by the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the amendments to the Law “On Service in National Security Bodies,” the director and deputies of the NSS are considered public officials, who are appointed or dismissed by the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, not the President.