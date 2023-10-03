Armenia’s parliament ratifies Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s National Assembly today ratified the Rome Statue of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The draft was backed by 60 deputies, 22 voted against, no deputy abstained from voting.

Armenia and I Have Honor opposition factions boycotted the discussion of the ratification but participated in the ballot by voting against.

Representatives of the Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan personally have repeatedly stated that the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is not directed against Russia and aims to hold Azerbaijan accountable for war crimes.

On September 28, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, said that Moscow does not welcome Yerevan’s intention to join the Rome Statute. “Those decisions will be extremely hostile to us,” he said.

On the same day, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated that the ratification of the Statute of the International Criminal Court by the National Assembly of Armenia “will have the most negative consequences for bilateral relations.”