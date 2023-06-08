Lukashenko speaks of the need to “review the CSTO’s regulatory framework”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated today about the need to "review the legal framework of the CSTO.”

TASS reports that at the meeting with the secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO member states in Minsk, Lukashenko, in particular, said:

“We need to get a clear idea about what we need and what we do not. We need to remove everything that cannot work and will never work, and leave the main things. We need to go back to fundamental documents, write down provisions and agree on how to act in various situations, how to respond to various conflicts.”