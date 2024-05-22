Deputy director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Deputy Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), David S. Cohen.
The government’s press office reports that “during the meeting issues related to both Armenia-US bilateral and international agenda were discussed.”
Mediamax reminds that on July 15, 2022, in Yerevan, Nikol Pashinyan received William Burns, Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.
“The interlocutors discussed issues related to international and regional security and the fight against terrorism. Reference was made to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region,” the official news release read then․
