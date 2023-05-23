Ruben Vardanyan: The invasion of Armenia to be the next stage after Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Minister of State of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan said that “Nikol Pashinyan has no right to make a decision on behalf of the people of Artsakh”.

“The statements of the Armenian Prime Minister do not mean that the decision has been adopted, that it will be implemented, because he does not have the right to do so. There are a number of limitations which do not give the authority to one person to make such a decision.

Coming to power, he promised that no one will have the right to make such a decision, and only the people will make it. I think that this statement is his personal opinion, which he is trying to impose upon both the people of Armenia and Artsakh,” Ruben Vardanyan said in an interview with “Dozhd” TV station.

He noted that a large number of people will unite and demand a referendum.

“Both the National Assembly, the leadership of the republic, and the whole nation is united in the issue that only the people of Artsakh and the legitimately elected government have the right to make such a decision.”

He noted that it is psychologically difficult for a person who has lost a war to get out of that situation. “He does not realize that what he said is not only a recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, but that it will be followed by many fatal actions that will be impossible to stop. What he is doing will lead to disastrous consequences for the people living in Artsakh, as well as for Armenia. What happens in Artsakh will directly affect what will happen in Armenia. After Artsakh, the next stage will be the invasion of Armenia.”

He stressed that Russia played a big role in the South Caucasus.

“Just like other players who have an active presence here, first of all Iran and Turkey, as well as Western Europe, the USA.

There is a big conflict of interests here, a big game is going on between big countries. I am sure that a lot depends on us, how clearly we will make all major players, including Russia, understand that the people of Artsakh will not agree to the model of occupation of this territory by Azerbaijan, and Armenians will not live here.

We understand that we will be neighbors, but this is the only model that we see as possible, and it will take years, decades. However, to do what is being done now, that is, at gunpoint, when you are forced to be a part of something… it will not do any good,” Vardanyan stressed.