Pashinyan does not rule out signing of a peace treaty in the near future

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "Armenia reaffirms its position that the troops should be withdrawn from the border line in a mirror-way based on the 1975 maps of the General Staff of the Soviet Union.”

“We believe that this will mean ensuring stability. This issue has also been defined by the international community, while there is still no change in Azerbaijan’s position.

Ensuring border security is an important part of the negotiation process. Azerbaijan continues to obtain more favorable terms in negotiations through military pressure.

The mirror-way withdrawal of troops does not predetermine border demarcation works, that is, it is a separate process, this is just about ensuring the stability of the situation on the border,” Nikol Pashinyan said at a news conference.

He noted that the map of 1975 should be the basis for further demarcation works, “as implied also by the agreements reached in Prague in 2022 on the implementation of demarcation based on the Alma Ata declaration”.

Speaking about the possible signing of the peace treaty during the upcoming meetings with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan said he does not consider it possible at the meeting in Moscow.

“The signing of the peace treaty should take place as soon as possible, we are working intensively in that direction.

Armenia has sent the fourth edited draft peace treaty to Azerbaijan, now we are waiting for their response. We hope that it will reflect the discussions that took place in Washington, the agreements, the progress of understanding that has been recorded.

If Azerbaijan conveys its response this week and if we see that these proposals and approaches are acceptable with the logic of compromise, why not, the peace treaty can be signed in the near future,” he elaborated.

As to international guarantees, Nikol Pashinyan noted that “being a guarantor in such a complex region is a very big responsibility”.

“It’s not that everyone is enthusiastic and wants to assume that role without giving each other a turn. If the international community records that there is a sincere desire to establish lasting peace between the parties, I think there will be countries and organizations that will agree to assume that function,” Pashinyan said.