Pashinyan and CSTO Secretary General discuss regional developments


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed today with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov issues related to regional developments and security challenges.

Government’s press office reports that the interlocutors exchanged thoughts over the situation in the CSTO responsibility area.

 

During the meeting they also touched upon the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and on the CSTO collective defense mechanisms.

Yerevan | March 17, 2023 17:25
Politics | March 17, 2023 16:41
Politics | March 17, 2023 13:41
