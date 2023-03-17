Armen Grigoryan discusses border situation with the CSTO Secretary General

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to the CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov.
The office of the Security Council reported that at today’s meeting the parties referred to the statement made by the Azerbaijani president the day before, noting that it contradicts the statements of Prague and Sochi.
During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed the situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility.
