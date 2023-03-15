Pasinyan says possibility of new escalation very high

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the possibility of a new escalation on the borders of Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh is very high.

“If you follow the news, you see the continued aggressive rhetoric and politics of Azerbaijan. I think yes, now the possibility of new escalation both along the borders of Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh is very high,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that this conclusion is based on Azerbaijan’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric and on “some other data.”

“As for the deterrence mechanisms, we are convinced and know for sure that it is not Armenia that initiates aggressive actions and escalation. This is the reason why Armenia decided to invite EU observers. I think the international community should record the high risk of a new escalation. Especially taking into account the closure of the Lachin corridor, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and the obvious preparations of Azerbaijan to carry out ethnic cleansing, our position continues to be that it would be very appropriate to send an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh,” Nikol Pashinyan said.