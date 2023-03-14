Vahan Hunanyan leaves position of Armenian MFA spokesperson

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan announced today that he has left the position upon his own request.

“I express my gratitude to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan for his model leadership, joint work and trust.

It was a great honor, a high responsibility and an incomparable experience for me to be at the diplomatic forefront during this very important period for our country.

Throughout this time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked 120% to overcome a number of security and other challenges facing our country and will surely continue to do so until we reach a peaceful haven.

I am grateful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various state bodies, mass media and public sector partners for effective cooperation,” Vahan Hunanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, he informed that the new spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry is Ani Badlayan.