“Armenia has no territorial claims on neighbors”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Alen Simonyan said that Armenia has no territorial claims on any of its neighbors.

The National Assembly press office reports that while speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Bahrain, Alen Simonyan said:

“The cornerstone of our international policy is maintaining peaceful relations with all countries. However, we face many threats. Tension still exists in the South Caucasus. Since May 12, 2021, neighboring Azerbaijan has violated the territorial integrity of Armenia and illegally occupied about 150 square kilometers of territory. Despite the challenges, our goal is to work together to build a sustainable world.”

Speaking about the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, Alen Simonyan said that it is a gross violation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

“About 120,000 ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh are left without essential goods and services. They are deprived of vital medicines and medical care. Power and gas outages have led to terrible difficulties. Recently, Azerbaijan published a fake video in which Armenia allegedly supplies weapons to Nagorno-Karabakh. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan is not limited to spreading disinformation and to the persecutions described above. On March 5, three police officers of Nagorno-Karabakh were killed and another one was injured as a result of a pre-planned ambush by Azerbaijan,” Armenian parliament speaker said.