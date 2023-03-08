Pashinyan describes Azerbaijan’s actions as terrorism

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the actions of the Azerbaijani sabotage group in Artsakh as terrorism.

Government’s press office reports that receiving the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil on March 6, the Prime Minister said that parallel to the blocking the Lachin Corridor and the actions aimed at provoking a humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh for almost three months, Azerbaijan continues the actions of terrorizing the Armenian population of Artsakh with the ultimate goal of accomplishing ethnic cleansing.

Pashinyan added that under the existing conditions, sending an international fact-finding team to the Lachin Corridor and Nagorno Karabakh becomes “a vital necessity.”