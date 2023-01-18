Pashinyan says Armenia ready for peace treaty based on Prague agreements

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the statements of the Azerbaijani president are provocative and aim to escalate the situation.

“Our right response to those statements is that there should be a certain factor of stability in the region.

We are ready to sign a peace treaty based on the Prague agreements, but these statements contradict the reached agreements. The best way to keep the situation stable in the region is to find solutions through negotiations. As we have assumed our readiness and responsibility, we are ready to continue in the same way,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He stressed that the blockade of Lachin corridor and the aggressive statements of Azerbaijan, create new obstacles for the peace process: “Question: who said that this is not exactly what Azerbaijan wants, to completely abort the peace process with such provocative statements?”