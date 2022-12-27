Grigor Minasyan appointed as Armenia’s minister of justice

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Based on Prime Minister’s proposal, Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on appointing Grigor Minasyan as Armenia’s minister of justice.
Prior to this appointment Grigor Minasyan was deputy minister of justice.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
