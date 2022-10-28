Pashinyan: Armenia ready to work on the basis of principles presented by Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that Armenia has agreed to work on the basis of the principles and parameters presented by Russia.

“Early in September, Armenia agreed to work on the basis of the main principles and parameters of establishing international relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan presented by Russia. We are ready to confirm this in Sochi,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

“We hope Russia will support its proposals,” he added.

On October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia supports the idea of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, “but it is not going to impose anything on Yerevan, the choice of the option is up to the Armenian people and leadership.”

“The so-called Washington version, as far as I understand, envisages the recognition of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over the entire Karabakh. If Armenia thinks so, then we will support any choice of the Armenian people.

If the people and the leadership of Armenia believe that Karabakh has its own specifics that should be taken into account in the future peace treaty, it is also possible.

But, of course, an agreement should be reached with Azerbaijan. These arrangements should be acceptable for Azerbaijan as well. This is a difficult, complicated question. Armenia is our strategic partner, ally, and we, of course, keeping in mind the interests of Azerbaijan, will be guided by Armenia’s proposal,” Putin said.