Pashinyan wants to sign peace treaty by yearend

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants the peace treaty with Azerbaijan to be signed by the end of this year.

“I and the government will take all possible efforts to make it realistic. We hope, and this is an important nuance, that the delimitation works will be completed before the signing of the peace treaty. If we take into account the agreement reached in Prague according to which, it will take place on the basis of the borders of 1991, it can be realistic, because those borders are known,” the Armenian premier said today in the parliament.

Pashinyan considers “the beginning of an internationally visible dialogue between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan” to be important.

“There should be certain visible mechanisms for the protection of the rights and security of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. It will be good if we manage to do it,” he said.