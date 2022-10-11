Armenia’s Security Council discusses challenges the country faces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Security Council session chaired by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place today.

Government’s press service reports that the participants of the session discussed the challenges Armenia is facing and further steps to overcome them.

Apart from the members of the Security Council, the session was attended by the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, head of Prime Minister’s staff Arayik Harutyunyan and head of Civil Contract parliamentary faction Hayk Konjoryan.