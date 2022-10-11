Artsakh President to arrive in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation headed by the President of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan will arrive in Yerevan.
“The aim of the visit is to discuss the statement adopted in Prague on October 6, according to which Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, through which they recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” spokesperson of Artsakh president Lusine Avanesyan told Artsakhpress.
