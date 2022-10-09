Armenia faction: “Deadly concessions being prepared”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia faction of the National Assembly issued a statement condemning the government’s domestic and foreign policy, which “ultimately ruins the fragile security system” of the country.

The statement particularly says:

“Nikol Pashinyan’s statements contradicting Armenian Declaration of Independence are unacceptable for us.

The incumbent authorities are preparing the Armenian people for new, deadly concessions and at the same time are encouraging anti-Russian hysteria, trying to assign the culprits of their failures. And all this in the event that the security of Artsakh and the right to life of Artsakh Armenians are ensured by Russian peacekeepers, and a Russian military base is deployed on the Armenian-Turkish border.

The incumbent government’s adventurous policy of turning Armenia into a bargaining chip in the Russia-West conflict can lead to devastating consequences for our country. We are convinced that only in case of change of power, it is possible to restore the strategic-allied-friendly relations with Russia and Iran, as well as to become a reliable, predictable and respected partner in the relations with the West.

We are for finding rules of coexistence with neighbors and establishing relations, but they should not be at the expense of our safety and dignity. We are against operation of interstate communications with corridor logic.

A real and dignified peace can be ensured only by state’s effective domestic and foreign policy, a professional team, restoration of the army, broad public consolidation and solidarity, and a new negotiator on the part of Armenia.”