Ter-Petrosyan: We need to extend hand to Pashinyan and go for painful solutions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. First president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan stated that at the meeting of the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh on September 22, at the initiative of Karekin II, he proposed to "start a constructive dialogue between the government and the opposition.”

In an interview to the Public TV, the first president said that this proposal was not included in the news release about the results of the meeting, because it was not approved by other participants.

Levon Ter-Petrosyan noted that only Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan possesses the necessary information.

“All solutions are bad and we should try to choose the least painful one, and to understand that we should possess information. If we extend our hand to Pashinyan, choose the less painful option together, thereby we assume responsibility,” Ter-Petrosyan explained.

“Mutual trust should be formed for the matter to be resolved. Many people think that if we get rid of Pashinyan, we will avoid signing documents with Azerbaijan and Turkey. Whoever comes, we will have to sign, maybe even a worse version,” the first president said.

He claimed that it is necessary to go for “painful solutions that will not be pleasant to anyone”.

“If the internal unrest continues, we will make our situation even more complicated, we will weaken even more, and the demands of Turkey and Azerbaijan will grow. If we continue like this for half a year, we will not have a country,” Levon Ter-Petrosyan said.