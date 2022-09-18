US condemns Azerbaijan’s deadly attacks on Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi stated today that Armenia is of great importance to the US and on behalf of the Congress strongly condemned “Azerbaijan’s deadly strikes and attacks on Armenia.”

She said this during the joint news conference with the Speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan in Yerevan.

“The United States as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group has clearly and for a long time stated that the conflict cannot have a military solution. We continue to follow events, and want to strive for a negotiated, peaceful and lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” she added.

Referring to the September 13 attack of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia, Pelosi said that the US has immediately responded, urging to end the violence and establish ceasefire.”

“Our delegation spoke very openly, they said that it was the Azerbaijan side who attacked the sovereign territory of Armenia. During our visit we learn about some challenges arising from the peace agreement relating to 2020 conflict,” Nancy Pelosi stated.

Member of the House of Representatives Jackie Speier noted that the House of Representatives has already put forward a resolution condemning the actions of Azerbaijan.

“I hope we will advance with this resolution. As to our commitment, we will continue to support Armenia’s territorial integrity and will be against any change to the borders of Armenia,” Jackie Speier said.

Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said that Armenia “is grateful to the United States for its efforts in mediating fragile ceasefire.”

“Any U.S. assistance is vital to us, clear sanctions can be another lever to stop Azerbaijan’s expansionist ambitions,” he said.