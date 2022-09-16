Robert Kochayan to meet with citizens

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharyan will meet with the citizens on September 19.

This was stated today by the son the former president Levon Kocharyan. He said the decision was made following “the wish of a group of our compatriots to meet with Robert Kocharyan”.

The meeting will take place in the Red Hall of Moscow Cinema on September 19 at 13:00 p.m.