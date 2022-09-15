Harutyunyan: No document on Artsakh’s status discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan stated that today he attended the session of the Armenian Security Council in Yerevan.

“Following the discussions, I would like to record once again that at this phase no document related to the status of Artsakh is being discussed.

In my speech addressed to our Armenian colleagues, I conveyed all our concerns, emphasizing that no document can subordinate the right and aspirations of our people to live free and sovereign.

The Armenian authorities have reaffirmed that no document related to Artsakh will be signed without discussing with the Artsakh authorities and taking into account the opinion of our people,” the Artsakh president said.