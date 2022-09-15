Harutyunyan: No document on Artsakh’s status discussed - Mediamax.am

570 views

Harutyunyan: No document on Artsakh’s status discussed


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan stated that today he attended the session of the Armenian Security Council in Yerevan.

“Following the discussions, I would like to record once again that at this phase no document related to the status of Artsakh is being discussed.

 

In my speech addressed to our Armenian colleagues, I conveyed all our concerns, emphasizing that no document can subordinate the right and aspirations of our people to live free and sovereign.

 

The Armenian authorities have reaffirmed that no document related to Artsakh will be signed without discussing with the Artsakh authorities and taking into account the opinion of our people,” the Artsakh president said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 15, 2022 20:35
Ararat Mirzoyan: Baku undermines efforts of establishing lasting and comprehensive peace in the region

Nagorno Karabakh | September 15, 2022 18:20
Ruben Vardanyan: Artsakh issue “the last priority” for Armenian authorities

Army and Police | September 15, 2022 16:15
Armenian DM says Azerbaijan’s aggression pre-planned
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022