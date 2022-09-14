Armenian ex-FM describes CSTO as “futile” structure

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan criticized the decisions made at the CSTO Council session on September 13.

“The outcome of yesterday’s CSTO summit is shallow, though not surprising. Dispatching the CSTO Secretary General to the region against the background of “bothsidism” dominating at the summit, is an empty decision to dodge collective responsibility for the attack against Armenia,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan wrote on Twitter.

Foreign Policy | 2022-09-14 09:35:07 Kazakh FM: “It is hard to speak of any violation of the border”

In another post, he commented on the words of the minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan that since the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not demarcated “it is hard to speak about border violation”, stressing that these words best describe the CSTO’s “futility”.