Armenian parliament speaker says Azerbaijani attacks killed civilians

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan officially appealed to the international partners regarding the intensive attacks unleashed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on September 13 along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The National Assembly press service reported that in the letter Alen Simonyan stressed that Azerbaijan is shelling Armenian positions in the direction of Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Jermuk and nearby settlements using UAVs and mortars.

“Azerbaijani forces are also deliberately targeting and shelling civil infrastructures. The Armenian side has suffered casualties, including among civilians. We have also recorded significant losses in military equipment. The Azerbaijani armed forces do not stop their attempts to attack,” Simonyan said in the letter.

The speaker of the Armenian parliament also noted that the outrageous and illegal actions of Azerbaijan became possible as a result of the silence of the international community.

Alen Simonyan officially appealed to the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco and General Secretary Martin Chungong, President of the CSTO PA Council Vyacheslav Volodin, President of the CIS IPA Council Valentina Matvienko and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.