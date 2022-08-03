Armen Grigoryan: Azerbaijan’s demand illegitimate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said today that Azerbaijan’s demand to organize the connection between Artsakh and Armenia by a different route instead of the Lachin corridor is not legitimate.

In an interview to Armenpress, Grigoryan said that the provision 6 of the 2020 trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan defines issues related to the creation and operation of the Lachin corridor. It particularly says the following: “The Parties (i.e. Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan) agree that within the next three years the plan for the construction of a new traffic route through the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh will be decided, with the further redeployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to protect that route.”

“During this period, of course, some work has been done in this direction, but as of now there is no agreed plan. In any case, Armenia did not agree to any plan, therefore, Azerbaijan’s demand is not legitimate,” Grigoryan said.

Speaking about the reconstruction works of Kornidzor-Tegh-M12 motorway, which was supposed to connect with the new route of the Lachin corridor, Grigoryan said that the construction works have already launched.

“Note that the trilateral statement mentions the plan of building a new route. No such already agreed plan exists. Armenia has already proposed to agree and sign the plan in a trilateral format and move forward with the agreed schedule and road map. That is what is envisaged by November 9, 2020 trilateral statement,” Grigoryan said.