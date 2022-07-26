Pashinyan, Aliyev to probably meet in near future

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Aghajanyan speaking to reporters today did not exclude the possibility of the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the near future.

“Recently quite active diplomatic activity is being carried out, meetings are held quite often and in different formats.

As far as I know there are discussions about the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan after a while,” Aghajanyan said.

Answering the questions, he reaffirmed that Armenia refuses to discuss the issue of the “Zangezur corridor.”