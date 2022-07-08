Pashinyan speaks about the need to work with Turkey’s agencies

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “it is very important for the Armenian agencies to work with the relevant agencies of Turkey.”

“With the results of the last meeting, the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey reached an agreement, according to which the border between Armenia and Turkey should be opened for citizens of third countries and transportation between Turkey and Armenia and in the opposite direction should be carried out by air transport. It is very important for our agencies to work with the relevant agencies of Turkey, because the implementation of political agreements depends on this work,” Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting.