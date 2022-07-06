Armen Gevorgyan resigns from the position of chairman of the parliamentary committee

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy of the Armenia faction of the National Assembly Armen Gevorgyan announced today that he is resigning from the position of chairman of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the Armenian National Assembly.

Armen Gevorgyan noted that after assuming the position of the chairman of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration from 2021, he treated his work with great responsibility, contributed his experience and knowledge.

“Political events in the country, however, brought to a point that I am resigning from the position of the chairman of the committee. Today’s situation dictates clear rules of political, public and human ethics, which I cannot ignore and which do not allow me to continue serving as the chairman of the committee. Such decisions can also be the best opportunity to rethink and evaluate the acquired political experience and new knowledge, they can also become a stimulus for the formation of my personal future vision, as it happened in 2014 and 2018, after leaving high government positions,” Gevorgyan said in a statement.

Today, deputies Ishkhan Saghatelyan, vice speaker of the parliament, and Vahe Hakobyan, chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, were removed from their positions during the extraordinary session of the National Assembly today at the initiative of the Civil Contract faction.