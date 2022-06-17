“No transport route with corridor logic exists in Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, speaking at the session of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils, stressed that the region faces a number of challenges due to the unsettled Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Security Council office reports that Grigoryan considered the violation of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan inadmissible, mentioning the May 28 case when an Armenian serviceman was killed as a result of violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani troops.

Referring to the unblocking of regional communications, he noted that from time to time Azerbaijan raises the issue of opening a so-called “transport corridor” through the territory of Armenia. Grigoryan stressed that there can be no transport route with corridor logic in Armenia.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armen Grigoryan noted that the conflict has not been resolved yet and a comprehensive solution to the issue should be given within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.