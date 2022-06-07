Initial model of Armenia’s Home Affairs Ministry discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The initial model of the Home Affairs Ministry has been discussed today at the sitting of the Police Reform Coordination Council chaired by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Deputy minister of justice Arpine Sargsyan presented the functional-structural map of the establishment of the ministry, the Government’s press service reports.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Home Affairs Ministry should be a cost-effective structure with clear, non-repeated functions. He instructed the responsible persons to discuss the raised issues in the format of an interdepartmental working group, to develop proposals and ideas for the solution of these issues and move forward according to the set schedule.