Pashinyan convenes Security Council meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired today the meeting of the Security Council.
Government’s press service reports that besides the Security Council members, Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan, National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, Chief of PM’s Staff Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy Defense Minister Karen Brutyan attended the sitting.
“Current issues within the competence of the Security Council were discussed at the meeting,” the official news release reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.