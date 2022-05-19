Pashinyan convenes Security Council meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired today the meeting of the Security Council.

Government’s press service reports that besides the Security Council members, Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan, National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, Chief of PM’s Staff Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy Defense Minister Karen Brutyan attended the sitting.

“Current issues within the competence of the Security Council were discussed at the meeting,” the official news release reads.