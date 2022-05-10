Bayramov: “Organizers of protest actions in Armenia live in illusions” - Mediamax.am

2192 views

Bayramov: “Organizers of protest actions in Armenia live in illusions”


Photo: trend.az


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov stated that “those who organize protest actions in Armenia live in illusions.”

Azerbaijani media report that Bayramov said today that “those people have been giving false promises to the Armenian people for almost 30 years and have led Armenia to the edge of the abyss.”

 

“Naturally, we follow these processes. I should note that it is not about broad public support. The number of people following them does not exceed six-seven thousand people. And this once again indicates that the Armenian society is tired of these false promises and illusions,” Bayramov said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 10, 2022 17:50
Armenia has a new ambassador to NATO

Politics | May 10, 2022 14:15
Nikol Pashinyan to leave for the Netherlands

Region | May 10, 2022 13:07
Baku speaks about return of “enclaves” to Azerbaijan
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022