Bayramov: “Organizers of protest actions in Armenia live in illusions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov stated that “those who organize protest actions in Armenia live in illusions.”

Azerbaijani media report that Bayramov said today that “those people have been giving false promises to the Armenian people for almost 30 years and have led Armenia to the edge of the abyss.”

“Naturally, we follow these processes. I should note that it is not about broad public support. The number of people following them does not exceed six-seven thousand people. And this once again indicates that the Armenian society is tired of these false promises and illusions,” Bayramov said.