Bayramov: “Organizers of protest actions in Armenia live in illusions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov stated that “those who organize protest actions in Armenia live in illusions.”
Azerbaijani media report that Bayramov said today that “those people have been giving false promises to the Armenian people for almost 30 years and have led Armenia to the edge of the abyss.”
“Naturally, we follow these processes. I should note that it is not about broad public support. The number of people following them does not exceed six-seven thousand people. And this once again indicates that the Armenian society is tired of these false promises and illusions,” Bayramov said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.