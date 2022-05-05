Ministers discuss training of teachers teaching in Russian

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan and Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov emphasized the need of training of Russian language teachers and teachers teaching in Russian in the Armenian schools.

During the meeting in Moscow on April 19 Falkov expressed readiness to fully support the initiative by organizational assistance and methodological support.

In response to Vahram Dumanyan’s remark that it is necessary to have qualification of pedagogue to teach in Armenian schools, the implementation of such a joint program in Armenian pedagogical universities was underscored.

Valery Falkov offered to set up a task group of rectors of a number of universities who can meet in Armenia in near future to discuss the implementation of the program. In particular, the process of motivating the applicants for receiving pedagogical qualification and teaching in Russian has been underscored.

The Russian minister said they will present a program proposal in May. The parties agreed to implement pedagogical programs for teachers of Russian language and those teaching natural sciences in Russian.