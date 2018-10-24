Armenian President: We should build a predictable country

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said that turning Armenia into an attractive country for investments is a priority for him.

“We should be able to build a stable and predictable country, which provides an opportunity to plan long-term projects and implement them with success,” Armenian President said during his visit to Franck Muller’s headquarters in Geneva.

At the meeting with Vartan Sirmakes, Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist, CEO of the Franck Muller Group, the Armenian President highly appreciated his investment in economic development of Armenia, particularly in programs, implemented in Armenia and Artsakh.

Vartan Sirmakes said that he and his sons are ready to expand their participation in the development of Armenia and Artsakh through various programs.