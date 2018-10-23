Nikol Pashinyan: This week will be decisive

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that "this week will be decisive in terms of further developments in Armenia”.

“We should hold snap parliamentary elections, and I am hopeful that the political forces will not hinder this process, as it won’t mean a political battle, but rather an attempt to cause destabilization of the situation in Armenia and all the consequences that follow,” Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook video address.

The Armenian National Assembly (NA) discussed today at the extraordinary session draft of “Law on Amendments and Additions to the Electoral Code of the Republic of Armenia”. The Republican Party of Armenia spoke against the changes.

Election of Armenian PM will be discussed at the Armenian National Assembly on October 24.