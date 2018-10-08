Pashinyan: We need to give more thought to my resignation scenario

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said today he needs to give more thought to the scenario of his resignation.

“I haven’t decided when to resign. If it were up to me, I would have resigned already, but the reaction from the public was very strong, so I need to give more thought to this scenario in detail,” Pashinyan told the press.

According to him, his next actions “must make the situation with all its nuances comprehensible for everyone”.

“Obviously, I mustn’t do anything that might jeopardize the rule of people even theoretically. On the other hand, we have to organize early elections in December in order to go from the barricade regime to the normal routine work of a government and achieve concrete results,” added Pashinyan.

Touching on the latest interview of Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, the Prime Minister said he is going to discuss certain issues with him.

“Essentially, Mr. Tsarukyan defended the plan of early elections in December. I am ready to meet him and talk on the subject, so that we can discuss the situation and possible outcomes,” Pashinyan said.

He added he was going to negotiate with ARF as well.